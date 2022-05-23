Italy is financing the restoration of the historic city of Ur in Dhi Qar governorate, and the construction of a water dam in Shatt al-Arab in Basra governorate.

Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning, told Zawya Projects that the projects were discussed by Minister of Planning, Khaled Battal Al-Najm, and the Italian Ambassador to Iraq, Maurizio Greganti.

He said the dam in Shatt al-Arab aims to prevent the ingress of salt in fresh water river.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

