AMMAN — CEO of Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) Hussein Safadi on Wednesday announced that work at the tourist port will start at the end of May, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that work at the temporary port building will start at the end of this year at the latest with an advanced digital port system.

Safadi highlighted that the King Hussein International Airport and the multi-purpose port will be modernised, which will contribute to enhancing the attractiveness of the city of Aqaba as a major destination adjacent to the Red Sea, in addition to implementing a number of strategic investment projects.

The company has reached the final stage of negotiations to complete two deals to establish two major factories for quality chemical industries in the southern region, he added.

Safadi stressed, during negotiations with investors, the company’s keenness to provide 300 quality job opportunities for young people who will be trained by industrial investors.

In regard to exports, he said that goods will be exported from Aqaba to North American and European countries, expecting the value of exports to reach about 250 million euros.

He highlighted the private sector’s establishment of the Aqaba Regional Technical Centre, stressing the importance of the electronic, digital and technological sector.

The corporation approved the start of establishing the centre, provided that an Internet line will be connected from Europe to Aqaba.

Through this opportunity, Aqaba will able to export internet services to neighbouring countries such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia or any other country.

The corporation will hold specialised workshops for stakeholders, in which private sector investors will be hosted in partnership with civil society, universities and institutes to explain the role, importance and work of the centre and to exchange expertise.

He added that a memorandum of understanding was signed between an investor and one of the most prominent international specialised companies to provide Internet, placing Aqaba on the map of global digital Internet.

The project will be officially announced after the month of Ramadan, he said, stressing that it will enable Aqaba to compete on a regional and global level and to achieve the highest level of information security and cybersecurity.

Safadi stressed that the corporation seeks to organise an economic forum in Aqaba, with the participation of the public and private sectors, in partnership with some regional countries during the coming period.

He indicated that Aqaba will also host the SOFEX exhibition in October at King Hussein International Airport, adding that this will positively reflect on the city in all fields and highlight its role as a distinct economic zone at the regional level.