Global hotel operator Hilton and UAE’s Al Taif Investment have signed an agreement to open Double Tree by Hilton Fujairah City Centre hotel in the Fujairah emirate.

The 228-key hotel forms of part of the Al Taif Business Centre mixed-use project, which encompasses hospitality, residential, retail and office spaces, Hilton said in a press statement.

Double Tree by Hilton City Centre is expected to open in late 2022, the statement added.

Al Taif Investment is a joint venture between Dubai Investments, listed on the Dubai Financial Market and Fujairah Investment Establishment (FIE), the investment arm of the Fujairah Government.

