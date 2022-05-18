The Governorate of Dhofar will soon see the completion of Al Hafa Waterfront Development, a tourism and leisure landmark in Salalah.

Ahmed bin Mohsen al Ghassani, head of Dhofar Municipality, visited the project site on Tuesday to review progress of work and discuss the timetable for Phase 1, which is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2022.

“The first phase of the project includes the opening of a promenade and waterfront restaurants – several international brands – and limited operations of a traditional market,” he informed.

Ghassani added that some restaurants were handed over outlets in May; the remaining will be delivered in the next few months.

‘

Phase 2 of the project includes full operations of the traditional market at the end of 2022,’ the municipality stated.

The Al Hafa Waterfront Development project is being implemented by National Development and Investment Company (ASAAS).

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

