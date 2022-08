Ora Developers Egypt announced on Sunday that it would soon launch Silvertown community within its 500-acre Silversands mixed-use project on the North Coast.

The developer said in a press statement that the project includes residential units comprising, villas, twin houses, townhouses, chalets and condos; a boutique hotel, lagoon clubhouse, health spa and sports facilities, and a retail strip

