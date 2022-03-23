Drones illuminated Dubai’s sky yesterday (March 21) with one of the greatest light shows in the Middle East to reveal Omniyat’s latest ultra-luxury real estate project, the soon to be developed AVA Palm Jumeirah.

The AVA Palm Jumeirah launch is in conjunction with the celebration of delivering One at Palm Jumeirah, being managed by the iconic hospitality brand, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, stated the developer.

A globally famous marvel of engineering and real estate development, boasting a set of residences designed with unprecedented architecture standards by the world’s brightest engineers, the completed project was fully sold to foreign investors, breaking a record of selling the three exclusive and most expensive penthouses in Dubai for over AED260 million ($71 million) in total.

Boasting 17 hanging palaces with a uniquely innovative architectural character, the project is set to re-shape the real estate development industry and its luxury market, added the developer.

According to Omniyat, AVA will further elevate extravagant lifestyles for local and international high net worth individuals, with the newly innovated palace living experience that it provides.

For the first time in Dubai, and in the world, drones have been deployed to display a 3D architectural design and to characterize luxury across the city sky, it added.

To portray remarkable and astonishing canvases of the new AVA project – which is managed by Dorchester Collection Dubai – 500 drones, flying 130 meters above the ground, captivated the eyes of residents and guests at Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach, and Dubai Marina, it stated.

Founder and Executive Chairman Mahdi Amjad said: "Driven by Dubai’s inspiring enthusiasm, rejuvenation, and endless capacity to fascinate the entire world, we have ventured to announce the ultra-luxury AVA project in an exciting, innovative, and globally never-seen-before fashion. Unquenched by delivering One at Palm Jumeirah to the homeowners, Omniyat has simultaneously unveiled this new project to re-shape the luxury real estate market."

"Delivering a luxury project while launching another, deeply embodies Omniyat’s commitment towards the unique and globally illuminated Dubai and all high-net-worth individuals wishing to live and work in the city," stated Amjad.

"Omniyat is committed to elevating luxury lifestyles towards new heights to meet Dubai’s ever-leading position and ambitions of becoming the top city for living, working, and travel, as well as the best destination for real estate development in the world," he added.

