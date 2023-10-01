Oman’s Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) is expected to award the design and construction supervision consultancy contract for its Omani Women Association Building project in Duqm by the fourth quarter of 2023.

“The tender for the design and construction supervision consultancy services was issued on 23 July 2023 and the bid submission was scheduled on 26 September 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by end of November 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders for the design and construction supervision contract comprised of Al Manarah Engineering Consultancy, Azri Architects, Ibn Khaldun Almadaen Engineering Consultants, Ibrahim Jaidah Architect and Engineers (IJAE), Abdulla Mukadam & Partner, Dawood Engineering Consultancy, and Khatib & Alami and Partners, according to officials from four companies.

Eleven companies had submitted technical bids for the project.

The project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.