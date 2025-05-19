ADNOC announced today the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Tubacex, a global leader in advanced tubular solutions, to localise critical oilfield technology, enhancing the resilience of the UAE’s industrial base. The announcement was made at the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement grants ADNOC perpetual and exclusive rights to utilise Tubacex’s Sentinel Prime premium tubular joint connection technology, which is critical for completing oil and gas wells while reducing costs and ensuring supply chain resilience.

Tubacex will establish a dedicated research and development (R&D) centre in Abu Dhabi. This facility will act as a hub for advanced engineering and train highly skilled technicians in-country – contributing to the development of local talent.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Upstream CEO, said, "This strategic partnership secures ADNOC access to an important technology for completing oil and gas wells, reinforcing our role as a reliable global energy provider and our efforts to boost domestic manufacturing capacity. We welcome Tubacex’s investment in a new research and development centre in Abu Dhabi which will enable knowledge and technology transfer, help develop local talent and support the goals of the Make it in the Emirates initiative.”

Tubulars, also known as Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG), are specialised steel pipes used in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. These components must meet stringent standards for strength, durability and reliability to operate in high-pressure, high-temperature environments deep underground.

Josu Imaz, Tubacex Group CEO, said, “The licencing arrangement with ADNOC confirms Tubacex’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the energy sector and reinforces our position as a strategic contributor for major players in the industry.”

The ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum is taking place from 19-22 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. It is the UAE’s flagship industrial event, designed to accelerate the country’s manufacturing ambitions.