The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism announced that it started receiving applications to compete for the development, management, and operation of Al Hazm Castle in Rustaq, one of the most luxurious Omani fortresses. The castle was constructed in the Ya’ariba era, during the reign of Imam Sultan bin Saif al Yarubi.

The ministry stipulated that the work proposal should include some points, including site study from tourist and economic point of view, preparing and defining appropriate activities according to a comprehensive plan for the site, determining the needs and uses and appropriate application of components of the fortress and the main attractions, restoring and diversifying the use of buildings and rooms of outstanding historical importance, documenting and displaying the historical dimension of Rustaq in general, and the fortress in particular. It also includes highlighting the architectural wealth of the fortress, marketing it commercially for cultural and heritage tourism, identifying guided tours in the fortress, neighbourhood and souq area, and holding workshops and short courses to transfer knowledge to young generations.

In addition, the ministry stressed that the proposal should include the preparation and organisation of seminars, exhibitions and cultural artistic events to attract the contributions of researchers and academics, introduction of various activities to revive the fortress, involvement of the local community in various cultural and social events, and shedding light on the tourism value and economic feasibility of the fortress, with the need to suggest strategic ways to ensure the continuity of the project.

The ministry mentioned some proposals to revive the buildings inside the fortress, such as a permanent museum that tells the history of Rustaq, an Omani traditional house museum, an Omani architecture exhibition, a research centre for Omani architecture, and a traditional crafts centre.

The competing companies can also submit other suggestions regarding the organisation of events and activities, the ministry said, noting that the last day to receive the documents for the competing companies is Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the headquarters of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in Al Khuwair, Muscat.

In all its aspects, the tourism sector is among the promising sectors that the Sultanate of Oman focuses on in the 2040 plan. Its strategic direction is to build a solid base for economic diversification by paying attention to the non-oil economic sectors in the GDP.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism seeks to develop the sector in cooperation with the relevant authorities and local communities, work to increase its investments, and promote the Sultanate of Oman as a tourist destination by employing comparative advantages. It aims to increase the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product within the framework of the policy of diversifying sources of national income and contributing to creating Job opportunities while preserving the natural, social and cultural environment and enriching the community by adhering to the principles of sustainable development for the tourism sector.

According to the Omani Tourism Strategy (2016-2040), the Sultanate of Oman is projected to become one of the most important tourist destinations in 2040, attracting more than 11 million international and local tourists, which, in turn, leads to an increase in tourism’s contribution to the GDP at a rate of 6 to 10 per cent.

Zainab Al Nassriya