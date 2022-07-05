Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has set 16 August 2022 as the bid submission deadline for its design and engineering tender for smart city projects in Sohar, Nizwa and Salalah.

“The pre-bid clarification started on 5 June 2022 with clarification end date of 13 July. The bid submission is scheduled on 16 August,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The Ministry had invited bids seeking consultancy for the preparation of detailed master plan and design for the three cities on 30 May 2022.

Selected consultants will be expected to draw ideas from the government’s Smart Cities platform, which emphasises physical infrastructure in the form of roads and utilities, and digital infrastructure, such as broadband and communication networks to support businesses, universities and innovators, and draw foreign investments.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $250 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

