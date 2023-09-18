Oman’s Muscat Municipality has set 6 September 2023 as the bid submission deadline for its design consultancy tender for Muscat Expressway widening project.

“The pre-bid clarification started on 30 August 2023 with clarification end date of 3 September. The bid submission is scheduled on 6 September 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The Muscat Municipality had invited bids seeking consultancy for the preparation of detailed design for the expressway project on 22 August 2023.

The scope of work involves the design consultancy services for widening of Muscat Expressway.

A commercial bid has been submitted Parsons International ($439,000) and the remaining consultant names will be revealed soon, the source said.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $60 million.

