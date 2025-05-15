Here’s this week’s snapshot of property, economic, and infrastructure developments in Sandton, Morningside, and Rivonia. Whether you're investing or relocating, we’ve combined the latest property insights with our on-the-ground furniture moving experience in these bustling northern suburbs of Johannesburg.

Sandton

Often dubbed 'the richest square mile in Africa', Sandton is Johannesburg’s financial epicenter. It's home to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, multinational HQs, luxury apartments, and Sandton City Mall.

Property trends:

Sandton remains one of the most sought-after property nodes in South Africa. The area features a high concentration of luxury apartments and penthouses. According to Lightstone Property, sectional title units dominate the Sandton Central market, catering to professionals and corporate tenants.



- High demand for units near the Gautrain and offices



- Sectional titles offer lock-up-and-go security and amenities

Infrastructure developments:

Major infrastructure upgrades include ongoing improvements to Katherine Street and Rivonia Road to ease congestion. The Rea Vaya bus transit system is set to expand further into Sandton to improve public transport access. Olympus Sandton is a landmark R2bn mixed-use development situated in the heart of Sandton. Developed by Growthpoint Properties in partnership with Tricolt, this project aims to redefine luxury living with its blend of residential, retail, and leisure spaces.The pedestrian-friendly 'Walkable Sandton' project also aims to reduce dependency on cars in the inner core.

Notable property developments in Sandton:



- The Leonardo: Africa’s tallest building at 234m; mixed-use development with apartments from R3.5m.



- BlackBrick Sandton: A residential micro-apartment concept targeting digital nomads and corporate travelers from R1.15m.

Investment appeal:

Sandton continues to attract both local and international buyers looking for solid ROI and capital growth. It is especially appealing to investors seeking short-term, furnished rental opportunities for executives and business travelers.

Sectional title snapshot:

High-rise buildings like The Capital on the Park, Sandhurst Towers, and The Regent are popular for their modern finishes, concierge services, and rental yields of 6–9% per annum, depending on location and furnishing.

Rental demand:

Corporate rentals dominate here. According to Seeff, furnished 2-bedroom apartments close to Sandton City can fetch between R18,000 and R30,000/month, with short-term rentals commanding a premium during major conferences and events.

Biggles Removals – Sandton furniture removal services:

This past month, we helped several families with their furniture relocations in Sandton. A question we often get is:

“Will moving companies pack for you?”

Yes, most reputable moving companies offer optional packing services, usually for an added fee. These can be tailored to your needs: from packing only delicate or high-value items to managing the full packing of your household.

When you opt in, the moving team supplies everything – boxes, tape, and protective wrapping. For fragile goods, professional packing offers peace of mind and significantly lowers the risk of damage during the relocation.

Morningside

Set between Sandton central and Rivonia, Morningside is a leafy, family-friendly suburb that offers the best of both worlds – convenient access to the Sandton CBD and a quieter suburban lifestyle.

Property trends:

Morningside is known for its large freehold homes, gated estates, and increasingly, stylish apartment complexes. Lightstone reports that over 60% of recent buyers in Morningside are aged 35 to 49 – typically upmarket buyers upgrading or professionals relocating for work.



- High concentration of medical professionals and diplomats due to nearby Morningside Mediclinic and embassies



- Strong growth in upmarket sectional titles in complexes like The Odyssey and The Emperor

Infrastructure developments:

Recent upgrades to Kelvin Drive and the Grayston Interchange have improved traffic flow. The area also benefits from close proximity to the Gautrain and the upcoming Sandton–Fourways transport corridor.

Notable property development in Morningside:



- The Polofields Estate: Offers luxury apartments, lifestyle amenities, and green living concepts from R1.8m.



- Central Square: High-end mixed-use development with rooftop gardens and restaurants.

Investment appeal:

Strong rental demand from professionals and corporate clients keeps vacancy rates low. Many properties offer excellent security, which remains a top priority for both tenants and investors. According to Private Property, most homeowners in Morningside hold on to their properties for longer periods of time, reflecting the area’s long-term investment appeal.

Sectional title snapshot:

Complexes with fiber internet, biometric access, and communal amenities (gyms, pools, lounges) see the fastest turnover. Many developers now include smart-home features as standard.

Rental demand:

Two-bedroom, furnished units in modern complexes rent for R14,000 to R22,000/month. The proximity to Sandton CBD and various consulates makes it ideal for corporate leases and relocations.

Biggles Removals – Morningside moving company:

“Can moving companies take my furniture apart?”

Absolutely, furniture disassembly and reassembly is a standard service offered by most professional furniture movers, particularly for larger items like beds, wardrobes, and desks.

This usually comes at an additional cost – R300 to R1,500 per item, depending on complexity. The moving team will bring the necessary tools, secure all hardware, and reassemble everything at your new location. It’s wise to confirm these details in advance, especially for custom or built-in furniture.

Rivonia

Located along Rivonia Road just north of Sandton, Rivonia is a busy suburb that blends commercial vibrancy with peaceful residential charm. It’s popular with entrepreneurs, tech professionals, and families.

Property trends:

Rivonia is dominated by sectional title properties, especially 1- and 2-bedroom apartments suited to young professionals. According to Property 24, the annual number of properties sold in Rivonia has seen a steady decline over recent years, while the average sales price has increased exponentially.

Infrastructure developments:

Key developments in Rivonia include upgrades to Rivonia Boulevard and 12th Avenue aimed at supporting increased mixed-use growth and improving overall traffic flow. The suburb is also seeing the expansion of high-speed fiber networks across both residential and commercial zones, enhancing digital connectivity for residents and businesses. Additionally, road widening initiatives and the construction of new office parks along Witkoppen Road and 9th Avenue are contributing to Rivonia’s ongoing transformation into a modern, accessible, and well-connected nexus.

Notable property development in Rivonia:



- Sandton View Estate: Modern apartments near Rivonia Road.



- Eden Sandton: Chic apartments designed for Airbnb/short lets with hotel-style services.

Investment appeal:

Rivonia’s proximity to both the N1 highway and Sandton’s CBD makes it a hotspot for investors seeking affordability and high tenant turnover.

Sectional title snapshot:

Complexes like The Link, The Arches, and Rivonia Gate cater to a mix of owners and investors. These properties see good returns when rented furnished, particularly for 3- to 6-month corporate leases.

Rental demand:

Rivonia's high density of professionals keeps demand for affordable, secure rentals high. Units in secure estates with parking and generator backup are especially popular.

Biggles Removals – Rivonia furniture movers:

“How early should you book a moving company?”

Ideally, book your move two to four weeks in advance, especially during high-demand times like month-end. Booking your moving company early helps you secure your preferred slot, allows time to prepare properly, and may give access to better pricing if you can avoid peak days.

Leaving it too late often limits your options, both in terms of timing and service availability.

Furniture removal costs in Sandton and surrounding areas

Sandton moving company costs vary based on various factors, including how much furniture you have, the distance of the move, access issues your moving company may experience, and any additional services required.

Local moving company prices in Sandton and surrounds:

1-2 bedrooms: R1,500–R5,000

3-4 bedrooms: R6,000–R12,000

5+ bedrooms: R12,000–R20,000

Long-distance moves to or from Sandton:

Within 200km: R6,000–R15,000

Over 200km: R15,000–R30,000

Additional furniture removal services:

Packing/unpacking: R500–R3,000

Furniture disassembly/reassembly: R300–R1,500 per item

Storage solutions: R500–R2,000 per month

Need help with your move in Sandton or beyond? Contact Biggles for a custom furniture moving quote or packing support.

