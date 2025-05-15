Qatar’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Qetaifan Projects, which is one of the first real estate development companies to express its willingness to comply with the requirements for implementing real estate development projects.

This step is one of the initiatives emanating from Aqarat’s regulatory role in licensing developers and real estate development projects, and promoting the principles of transparency and accountability in the real estate market.

Aqarat Chairman Khalid bin Ahmed al-Obaidli noted, “Today, we value the role of Qetaifan Projects as one of the first companies to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to comply with the requirements for implementing real estate development projects and to adhere to the terms and laws of the Authority.

“This reflects its professional commitment and keenness to co-operate with the Authority in establishing a regulated and transparent real estate environment.”

This step represents an exemplary model for strengthening public-private partnerships, achieving the interests of investors, preserving the rights of buyers, and contributing to the development of a sustainable real estate market in line with the country’s strategic directions and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qetaifan Projects Chairman and Managing Director Sheikh Nasser bin Abdulrahman al-Thani stated, “Since the establishment of Qetaifan Projects, we have been committed to following the best international practices in real estate development, based on our belief in the importance of applying standards of transparency and professionalism in all stages of real estate development, from market research to completion.

“Today’s signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority is the culmination of this approach and reflects our institutional commitment to this sector in a manner that serves the interests of both investors and consumers.”

He added, “We are confident that this co-operation will contribute to establishing greater credibility and transparency in the real estate market, in line with the country’s efforts to advance this vital sector and create a successful investment environment that attracts local and international capital.”

Aqarat has affirmed its continued efforts to strengthen partnerships with real estate developers to ensure compliance with market laws and regulations.

The Authority also continues its efforts to support real estate projects that meet regulatory requirements.

“We call on all developers to emulate these initiatives to ensure a safe and sustainable real estate environment,” Aqarat added.

