Binaa Al Bahrain, a newly formed real estate developer backed by Eagle Hills Diyar and strategic partners, has commenced operations, the company said on Thursday (May 15).

The developer also announced the upcoming launch of its flagship residential project, Bayview, which is set to open later this month in Bahrain Bay. The Bayview project will offer premium living with stunning waterfront views, contemporary architecture, generous open spaces, and a lively promenade featuring select retail and leisure outlets.

Binaa Al Bahrain said the move reflects Bahrain's push for integrated and sustainable urban development, aiming to strengthen its position as a prime destination for real estate investment in the region.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Binaa Al Bahrain, stated: "Our experience with Eagle Hills showed us how to turn vision into tangible success. With Binaa Al Bahrain, we’re continuing that journey — driven by a unified strategy to develop future-ready urban spaces. Bahrain offers a resilient, investor-friendly environment, and what we build here will shape the next chapter of urban development in the region.”

Dr. Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director, added: "We are committed to a people-centric approach that prioritises thoughtful planning and design. In the coming months, we’ll announce new partnerships and projects set to launch across strategic locations in 2025 and beyond.”

The company aims to deliver human-focused urban communities that align economic potential with social needs.

With this forward-looking agenda, Binaa Al Bahrain said it is poised to drive the next wave of real estate development in the kingdom — revitalising key areas, supporting economic diversification, and contributing to a dynamic, livable urban future aligned with Bahrain’s national vision.

