AMMAN — The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZ) on Wednesday has successfully resolved a long-standing backlog of "stalled" investments in the Dead Sea Development Zone, signalling a "new" chapter for the region’s growth and revitalisation.

JFDZ Chairman Sakher Ajlouni, announced that all 11 "troubled" investment agreements, some of which had been inactive since 2011, have now been legally and amicably settled. The move is part of broader efforts to reset the investment landscape and prepare the area for high-impact development opportunities.

The resolution process involved a case-by-case review of contracts, offering flexibility to some investors while mutually terminating others, all without financial losses to the state.

Ajlouni emphasised that the aim was not just to close a chapter, but to clear the path for future projects aligned with national development goals, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

As part of this reset, the Group is currently updating the region’s "master" development plan, originally drafted in 2011. The new version is being shaped by recent market research, shifting investor priorities and the Kingdom’s economic modernisation agenda. The updated blueprint is designed to encourage strategic, sustainable investment while making better use of available land and resources.

Ajlouni stressed that the new plan will provide clear guidance for investors and stakeholders, striking a balance between economic growth and environmental preservation. Final approval is expected in the near future.

Director General of the Development Zones Mohammad Al Wakid, added that the total value of the resolved projects was around JD58 million. These included lease-to-own and development contracts, two of which have now resumed work on-site.

He explained that the delays were primarily due to weak financial planning by investors and mismanagement of contracts issues that persisted despite "generous" government support, including payment flexibility and exemption from penalties.

Five major tourism projects are under construction in the area, with some already open and others nearing completion. These initiatives are part of a broader action plan to reposition the Dead Sea as a "prime" destination for both investment and tourism.

Wakid concluded by noting that although the state lost valuable time due to previous project failures, the region is now poised for a "fresh" wave of development. With past obstacles removed, the "focus" shifts to attracting capable investors and transforming the Dead Sea into a "model" of sustainable growth.

