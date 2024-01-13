Muscat: The Muscat Municipality has invited pre-qualification (PQ) applications of companies to participate in the Muttrah Square project.

As per the details, the scope of the project includes preliminary works, marine works, sky bridge, soil improvements, civil construction works, softscape and hardscape works, irrigation, electrical, fountain, water feature, surface water drainage, operational service, telecommunication and electronic works, civil defense, and any other unlisted works to deliver the project in all aspects.

The last date for the sale of documents is January 23, for bid submission (February 18). The PQ bid opening will be also on February 18.

The Muttrah Square project, which won first place in the Bilarab Bin Haitham Award for Architectural Design, was expected to enter the tender stage for implementation in the first quarter.

The detailed maps of the project have been completed, according to Muscat Municipality.

Muttrah Square Project

As per Royal Directives to assign Muscat Municipality to implement the Muttrah Square project, Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat, had earlier signed an agreement for the completion of the project.

The project was prepared by Ahmed Mohammed al Ghadhami, Omaima Mahmoud al Hinai, and Abdullah Saleh al Bahri.

Local businesses have been hoping for the completion of this project at the earliest. "A facelift with modern facilities is essential to get more tourists from all over the world to this iconic Muttrah Waterfront," according to the manager of a recently opened fast food outlet.

The Muttrah Square project is expected to raise the value of Muttrah with a unique landmark, where an iconic bridge in the middle of the square is designed in the form of a bird over the sea.

The bridge captures the famous landmarks of Muttrah in one frame and will be surrounded by a mixed-use plaza that includes a dancing fountain, retail stores, and cafes, with lights that blend with the waves of the sea.

The competition invited designers and architects to propose a unique landmark for the area, taking into the 50 years of the Sultanate of Oman’s Renaissance and the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

