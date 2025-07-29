Oman has laid the foundation stone for an integrated tourism complex in the southern Salalah province, with an estimated investment of 80 million Omani rials ($208 million).

The project is considered a landmark tourism venture due to its prime location and comprehensive facilities in tourism and hospitality.

It is being implemented by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in partnership with Al-Wathba Hospitality Company under an agreement signed in February 2025.

The first phase of the project, scheduled for completion within 30 months, includes the construction of a five-star hotel with 124 guest units, a fully equipped marina with restaurants and cafes, a beach club, a health club, and a main entrance gate for the complex, the official Oman News Agency reported on Monday.

Azzan Qasim al Busaidi, the Ministry’s Under-Secretary, said the project represents a qualitative addition to efforts aimed at developing tourist destinations in Oman, particularly in Dhofar, which boasts rich natural and environmental diversity.

He noted that such projects reflect the government’s commitment to economic diversification through investment in the tourism sector.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

