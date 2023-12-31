Bahrain has announced steady progress on several of its key infrastructure development projects in the fifth constituency of Muharraq Governorate.

These are being implemented as part of the third batch projects for developing roads, sanitation, and municipality services, reported BNA citing the Minister of Works.

"Work is in full swing on the sanitary network in Galali on Block 255, which will serve 75 real estate properties, as part of the development project of Shaikh Isa bin Rashid Al Khalifa Street and Road 5441 in Block 254 in Galali, which will serve 205 properties," said Ibrahim Hassan Al Hawaj, after an inspection tour of the project site.

He also reviewed the progress of work on the sanitary network in Wahat Al Muharraq in Block 255, which will serve 356 properties.

Al Hawaj also visited the site of an upcoming sanitary network project in Block 255 in Galali, which will serve 75 properties. It is part of the development project of Shaikh Isa bin Rashid Al Khalifa Street and Road 5441.

The project for leveling work has been completed in road 5470 and surrounding roads in Block 254 in Qalali (Dilmunia). This will help serve 231 properties, reported BNA.

Last week, Al Hawaj had inspected the ongoing projects in the northern governorate including the work related to Janabiya Highway project as well as a new upper bridge at Al Jasra interchange, it added.

