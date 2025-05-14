Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) successfully wrapped up a weeklong roadshow across three major Indian cities – Lucknow, Vadodara, and Coimbatore – in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry and supported by the Federation of Gujarat Industries, Bharat Startup and Innovation Society and The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association.

The initiative aimed to explore business opportunities and foster cross-border collaborations between India and UAE-based enterprises.

The RAKEZ representatives held B2B meetings with over 150 senior leaders from across India’s key sectors, including building materials, auto parts, plastics and chemicals, logistics, manufacturing, technology, infrastructure, healthcare, education and services.

The team showcased the competitive advantages of setting up in Ras Al Khaimah, highlighting its business-friendly environment, investor incentives, and strategic position as a gateway to regional and international markets. They also engaged with members of industry associations, trade organisations, and the media, exchanging insights and exploring opportunities for joint ventures, sector-specific partnerships, and deepening UAE-India trade relations.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “India has long been a strategic partner for us, and this roadshow is another step in our continued commitment to strengthening ties with one of the world’s most dynamic economies. With over 8,300 Indian entrepreneurs thriving within RAKEZ, our mission is to provide a platform where businesses can scale efficiently, expand globally, and access competitive advantages. Our Indian business missions foster meaningful, long-term partnerships that benefit both economies.”

The majority of the 30,000 companies at RAKEZ are owned by Indian investors who are increasingly drawn to the economic zone for its low operating cost, and a suite of customised, cost-effective services tailored to businesses of all sizes. These offerings are part of a wider value proposition that continues to attract Indian enterprises looking to scale efficiently and expand into new markets.

Ras Al Khaimah itself offers fertile ground for ambitious investors and entrepreneurs to thrive within a dynamic ecosystem. With world-class infrastructure, a diversified and resilient economy, high quality of life, and comprehensive regional and global connectivity, the emirate provides the ideal foundation for long-term success.

The government actively encourages the growth of all types of enterprises—large, medium, or small—by ensuring a seamless set-up experience, simplified processes, and adaptable business solutions. This investor-friendly environment empowers entrepreneurs to launch and scale operations with ease and confidence.

RAKEZ’s Indian business community includes some of India’s most recognised names such as Xpro India Limited (part of the prestigious Birla conglomerate), Royal Gulf Industries, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, MSSL, KnightRider Technologies FZC, and Dabur Naturelle. Beyond individual companies, RAKEZ has built deep institutional ties with leading Indian business groups, including the Indian Chamber of Commerce, All India Association of Industries, UAE-India CEPA Council, and the Confederation of Indian Industry.

To further strengthen its relationship with Indian investors, RAKEZ maintains a dedicated branch office in Mumbai, ensuring seamless engagement and on-the-ground support for companies seeking to establish or grow their presence in the UAE.

Through consistent engagement with Indian entrepreneurs and the creation of meaningful partnerships, RAKEZ continues to reinforce its position as India’s preferred gateway to the region and a launchpad for global expansion from the UAE.