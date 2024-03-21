Morocco has issued tenders for carrying out studies for a project to build a motorway linking three main cities, newspapers said on Wednesday.

The study will cover the routes, safety, costs, and socio-economic impact, they said.

According to Hespress newspaper, the motorway will link Meknes in North-Central Morocco with Fes in the Northeast and Beni Mellal in the North-Central region.

“This project is expected to boost tourism and socio-economic development in those regions…it is a basic part of the government’s motorway infrastructure strategy stretching until 2025,” the report said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.