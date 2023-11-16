ABU DHABI: Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, announced on Wednesday a 16,900m2 expansion to Yas Island’s Yas Waterworld.

Construction for the expansion is expected to be completed in 2025.

The expansion will see the addition of 3.3km of slide sections and is expected to grow visitor capacity by 20% through the addition of 18 new rides and attractions, taking the park total to more than 60 rides and experiences.

“This expansion marks another addition to our world-class attractions and experiences on Yas Island, and a testament to achieving our vision of positioning it as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure,” said Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO at Miral.

“We are proud to be contributing to the development of Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem and economic diversification, while further enhancing its global appeal as a tourism hub.”

Once open, water park will include the UAE’s highest slide, as well as the GCC’s first amusement ride in a water park that is integrated within a waterslide complex.

Features of the new expansion includes a swim up bar, a high-thrill boat ride, racing and tube slides, family raft rides, and a duelling master blaster.

The expansion caters for mini thrill seekers as well by providing smaller-scaled versions of Yas Waterworld’s most iconic rides.

Yas Waterworld is part of the wider offering of Yas Island that includes other attractions such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Warner Bros. World, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan at Yas Bay Waterfront which is home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, the world’s first-ever Warner Bros. themed hotel, and the newly opened SeaWorld Yas Island.