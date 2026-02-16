Egypt's MIDAR for Investment and Urban Development has laid the foundation stone for three major community projects in Mostakbal City in New Cairo, including a grand mosque, a large sports club and an entertainment zone, the master developer said in a press statement.

The construction contract for the Grand Mosque was awarded to Concord for Engineering and Contracting, the statement said.

It didn’t disclose the contract value or construction timelines but said the mosque will span approximately seven acres and accommodate up to 5,000 worshippers. It will include dedicated prayer halls, an outdoor courtyard to handle peak attendance, two multi-purpose halls, a large library and 10 classrooms for Quran recitation and memorisation

45-acre Sports Club

MIDAR also announced a large integrated sports club covering 45 acres. The facility will be managed, operated and marketed by Sporting for Investment and Sports Facilities, a subsidiary of Sporting Club, under a joint agreement with MIDAR.

The club will feature 34 courts for sports including squash, tennis, volleyball, basketball, handball and five-a-side football, alongside facilities for e-sports, creative arts, yoga, martial arts, boxing and table tennis.

Aquatic amenities will include Olympic-size swimming pools and water polo facilities, complemented by social and commercial components such as food and beverage outlets and retail areas.

36-acre Orange Park

The development also includes Orange Park, a large entertainment and lifestyle destination spanning approximately 36 acres.

The park will host a plant nursery, bazaar, dining outlets and an open-air theatre with capacity for 2,000 to 2,500 visitors for events and performances.

Mostakbal City is one of Egypt’s fourth-generation urban developments, spanning about 5,200 acres in New Cairo. More than 30 developers are currently working on 52 projects within the master-planned city, offering diverse residential and mixed-use developments.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

