Real estate developer MERED has named Mirage Leisure and Development as the lead design and supervision consultant for its upcoming high-end residential project in Dubai.

The project is on a fast track, with the design and contractor procurement stage slated for one year, MERED said in a statement.

The main construction phase will follow, with completion expected in three years, including the handover of the units to customers, the statement added.

The tower, the location of which was not disclosed, will have 311 apartments.

Mirage's work scope includes architectural design, structural and geotechnical engineering, landscaping.

In addition, MERED has onboarded concept architects and interior designers for the project who will work closely with Mirage.

Mirage’s Dubai portfolio includes the Address Grand Creek Hotel and Bluewaters Island.

