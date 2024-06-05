Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim announced on Wednesday the official launch of Ghaf Woods, the emirate’s first forest living community following an initial showcase at MIPIM 2024.

Covering 738,000 square metres of land off the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Highway, near Global Village, the project will feature more than 7,000 units and completed in 8 phases between now and 2031, the developer said in a press statement.

According to the statement, the forest will comprise 35,000 trees suitable to the local climate, including the Ghaf tree, to provide shade that will keep the community’s average temperatures up to five degrees Celsius cooler than the city.

Ghaf Woods will be home to over 20 bird species while the forest ecosystem and nature will contribute to producing up to 20 per cent cleaner air, the statement noted.

