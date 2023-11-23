Majid Al Futtaim, the UAE-based international developer and operator of shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure facilities, and International Workplace Group (IWG) are partnering to open five modern workspaces under the Regus and Spaces brands in Egypt, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The new workspaces will be opening in Mall of Egypt, City Centre Al Quoz, City Centre Sohar, City Centre Me'aisem, and City Centre Deira and will add almost 7,000 square metres (sqm) of high-quality space across the Middle East and Africa network, IWG said in a press statement.

The Spaces centre in Mall of Egypt, which will be the 10th IWG location in Egypt, is scheduled to open in July 2024, and will cover an area of 2,220sqm, the statement said.

Regus Me’aisem at City Centre Me’aisem, spanning an area of 1,877 sqm, is scheduled to open its doors in August 2024 while Regus Deira at City Centre Deira, spanning 1,180sqm, will become operational in August 2024.

Scheduled to open January 2024, Regus Qurum at City Centre Qurum in Muscat, Oman will provide 805sqm flexible workplace, while the Regus Sohar at City Centre Sohar, spanning 704sqm, will be the first flexible workspace in that area.

The new workspaces will take the total number of IWG centres in the Middle East and Africa region to 136, according to the statement. IWG added 612 new locations globally between January and end of September 2023.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

