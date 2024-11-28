UAE-based The Luxe Developers has launched La Mazzoni, a 2.3 billion UAE dirham ($626.18 million) residential development on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

The “wellness-centric living” development is designed by Dubai-based Dewan Architects + Engineers, the developer said in a statement.

The project, with a built-up area (BUA) of over 1.5 million square feet, includes fully furnished apartments, duplexes, chalets and penthouses, starting from AED1.9 million.

The project will have communal spaces such as private outdoor co-working areas and a sky deck.

No construction timeline was shared.

The developer will appoint the main contractor for their AED1.5 billion The Oceano residential project on Al Marjan Island in the third quarter, Managing Director and Co-owner Siddharta Banerji told Zawya Projects in August.

