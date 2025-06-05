UAE - Alef, a leading real estate developer in Sharjah, has officially broken ground on Al Mamsha Raseel, the third zone of its landmark 'Al Mamsha' development located in Muwaileh.

Valued at AED 1.1 billion ($299.4 million), the project is expected to be completed by December 2028.

Al Mamsha Raseel will offer 2,210 modern residential units, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments, each with private balconies.

The development will also feature lush green spaces, water features and interactive fountains, all designed to deliver a fully integrated living experience that prioritises quality of life and aligns with Sharjah’s progressive urban vision, it stated.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Alef officials, representatives from CC7, the contracting company, as well as representatives from the design and engineering teams.

The event reflected the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence and quality across every stage of the development.

Announcing the launch, Alef said the Al Mamsha Raseel project is a strategic step in its journey to redefine the concept of residential communities in Sharjah.

The project focuses on developing an urban environment that prioritises human well-being and integrates quality of life, sustainability, and urban innovation, it stated.

Al Mamsha is Sharjah’s first fully walkable community, designed to offer a safe, pedestrian-friendly environment that adheres to the highest standards of sustainability and urban planning.

The addition of Al Mamsha Raseel reinforces Alef’s commitment to creating high-quality living spaces that meet the evolving aspirations of residents and investors alike, it added.

