LMD, a leading real estate developer with global presence in Spain, Greece, Egypt, has announced the launch of its latest project - The Pier Residence, in the UAE at Dubai Maritime City, with an estimated investment of AED750 million ($204 million).

Featuring 274 luxurious homes, ranging from stylish one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, with select units offering private pools, The Pier Residence is set for delivery in Q2 2027.

The project offers a sophisticated lifestyle, catering to diverse preferences with its modern elegance and top-tier design finishes. Residents will enjoy breathtaking views spanning Arabian Gulf, and the stunning Downtown Dubai skyline.

Located in the heart of Dubai Maritime City, it offers a prime location just minutes from Downtown Dubai and Jumeirah, making it perfect for residents looking to stay connected to key areas of the city.

Residents will also enjoy a range of amenities, including a premium gym, a padel court, jogging and walking tracks, a luxurious residents' lounge, and a thoughtfully designed children's play area, stated the developer.

Speaking at the launch event, Hamad Al Abbar, the Managing Partner of LMD said: "We are glad to announce one of our most significant real estate projects in Dubai, reaffirming our commitment to realizing Dubai’s vision of elevating the real estate landscape. The Pier Residence aligns with the emirate's rapid growth and addresses the unprecedented local and global demand for property in Dubai,"

LMD, he stated, was excited to partner with the National Bank of Fujairah on this ambitious project, highlighting the bank's dedication to driving innovative real estate initiatives.

This collaboration not only pushes the development forward but also aligns with the shared vision of both parties to promote innovation and progress in the real estate sector, he noted.

The company has also partnered with Devmark, the UAE’s leading sales and marketing consultancy, which has been appointed as the exclusive sales partner for The Pier Residence. With Devmark’s expertise and leadership, we trust that our collaboration will ensure the project’s success, he added.

Al Abbar pointed out that Dubai Maritime City was on track to emerge as a prominent coastal destination in the UAE, thus making it highly appealing to investors seeking profitable returns, supported by a favorable investment climate, diverse projects, and sustainable growth opportunities.

The growth rate of investment returns in Dubai's real estate sector will continue, bolstered by strong market momentum, the launch of new projects, increasing demand, economic recovery, and a significant influx of new residents and tourists, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

