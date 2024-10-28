Kuwait’s Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (Sofon) said on Monday it has been awarded a contract for the construction of cooling towers with a value of around 1.379 million Kuwaiti dinars ($4.5 million).

The contract was awarded by the government-controlled petrochemicals company Equate and it involves “the execution of a project for sea cooling tower 1 and 2,” the firm said in a bourse statement.

“Revenue will be shown in the Company’s annual financial statements for 2024 and 2025,” it said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.