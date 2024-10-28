PHOTO
Kuwait’s Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (Sofon) said on Monday it has been awarded a contract for the construction of cooling towers with a value of around 1.379 million Kuwaiti dinars ($4.5 million).
The contract was awarded by the government-controlled petrochemicals company Equate and it involves “the execution of a project for sea cooling tower 1 and 2,” the firm said in a bourse statement.
“Revenue will be shown in the Company’s annual financial statements for 2024 and 2025,” it said.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.