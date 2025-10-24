Situated in the heart of Hoima, one of Uganda’s fastest-growing cities, about 200km west of Kampala, the magnificent Hoima City Stadium stands tall in the foothills of Mparo Hill, touching the Hoima-Masindi highway.

Slated for opening before the end of the year, the $130 million stadium, is fast becoming the centrepiece of East Africa’s preparations to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). This historic event will see Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania jointly host the continent’s biggest football tournament for the first time.

The stadium is the second to be certified by the Afcon Committee, after Namboole Stadium near Kampala.

Financed through Uganda’s Petroleum Fund, the project is one of the first major national investments to be funded by the oil revenues, while the country awaits the commercial development of the oil and gas in the region in mid-2026.“This is not just a football stadium, it’s a multisport, multiuse facility,” said Ambrose Tashobya, chairperson of Uganda’s National Council of Sports and head of the Afcon 2027 Infrastructure Committee.“It will serve football, athletics, rugby, basketball, and indoor games, while creating a space for sports tourism and corporate events.”Spanning 42 acres in Mparo Division, the stadium will feature 1,000 VIP and VVIP seats, 12 hospitality suites, a presidential box and high-end lounges with live broadcast access.

Beneath the grandstands, more than 2,000 square metres have been reserved for commercial use, including banks, shops, restaurants, and retail outlets designed to generate long-term revenue beyond match days in what Mr Tashobya called a sustainability plan.

The Hoima complex will also feature a modern gymnasium, a swimming pool and a high-performance training centre.

As Uganda readies for the games, the co-hosts are also preparing. Kenya is expanding the Kasarani Stadium and building new venues in Nairobi and Eldoret, while Tanzania is upgrading Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and planning new facilities in Arusha and Mwanza.

Ahead of the tournament, the three countries are expected to invest over $500 million in stadiums, transport, hospitality and digital infrastructure.

According to analysts, the ripple effects will extend far beyond football, spurring jobs, tourism, and intra-regional business.“Afcon 2027 gives East Africa a chance to show how sports can drive investment,” said Mr Tashobya. “Hoima is already attracting hotels, restaurants, and logistics businesses. It’s creating a new economic corridor around sport.”Sports enthusiasts say the region must avoid the curse of good infrastructure, but falling at the end of the games, hinting on Afcon stadiums in Angola, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, which are not being fully used.

Charles Onyango-Obbo: The lesson from Abidjan is that Afcon is war, and 2027 will be our turn to dieUganda hopes Hoima will buck that trend. A new sports infrastructure policy will guide the management model, whether by the State or through public-private partnerships. The facility’s proximity to Kabalega International Airport positions it as a potential regional training hub and conference destination long after Afcon ends.“We’re treating this as a business, not a monument,” Mr Tashobya said. “If it’s well-managed, Hoima City Stadium can pay for itself and support talent development for decades.”

