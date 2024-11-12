Kuwait’s Ministry of Health plans to award a contract for the maintenance, construction, and expansions of buildings across Kuwait City in the first quarter of 2025, according to a source.

“The contract is likely to be awarded by the end of February 2025, with completion targeted for the first quarter of 2027,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The tender encompasses the maintenance, construction, and small expansions of its buildings, hospitals, and healthcare centres across Kuwait City. It was issued on 20 October 2024, with the bid submission deadline set for 24 November 2024.

The project forms part of the Ministry's broader strategy to modernise its healthcare infrastructure and improve service delivery.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)



Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.