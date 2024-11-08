Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Company (CGCC) has won a contract for maintenance of Equate Petrochemical Company’s scaffolding equipment.

CGCC said in a local bourse statement on Thursday that the contract’s value is around 4.5 million Kuwaiti dinars ($14.8 million) and it would be completed within 4 years.

The Company is expected to achieve good results through this project, the statement added.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

