Kuwait Ministry of Public Works is expected to award the main construction contract for its Raqqa roads, storm water drain channels and other services project, Eastern Region by the third quarter of 2023, according to a source close to the project.

“The bid submission for the main construction contract is ongoing and the contract award is expected to be by end of September 2023. The tender was issued on 30 April 2023 and the bid submission is scheduled on 9 July 2023,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the construction, completion and maintenance of roads, storm drains and other services in the eastern region of Raqqa.

The project is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $70 million.

