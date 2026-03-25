JEC Tower, the world’s tallest building-to-be, in Saudi Arabia, has reached level 91 at 370 metres, according to Saudi-listed Kingdom Holding Company.

“JEC Tower construction continues to progress on track, with façade cladding underway, and MEP works in progress,” the company said in its 2025 financial statement released on Wednesday.

The company said it follows an average five-day floor cycle, supported by an estimated workforce of 5,200 and strong safety performance, including over 8 million hours without a lost-time incident and zero fatalities.

In January, Kingdom Holding CEO Talal Almaiman said the tower was expected to be completed in 2028.

JEC Tower, located along the Red Sea on the north side of Jeddah, will house residential, commercial, and office spaces, a luxury hotel, and the world’s highest observation deck at 630 metres.

The project is being developed by Jeddah Economic Company (JEC), with Saudi Binladin Group (SBG) as the principal contractor, engineering support from Dar Al-Handasah (Shair & Partners), project management by Turner Project Management, and architecture by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture.

Construction on the tower recommenced in January 2025.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.