Jeddah Tower, the world’s tallest building-to-be, in Saudi Arabia, is expected to be completed in 2028, according to Kingdom Holding CEO Talal Almaiman.

Construction has reached the 85th floor at a rate of completing one floor every five days, he told Al Arabia TV at the World Economic Forum.

“The project is a major investment for the company this year,” he said.

Jeddah Tower, located along the Red Sea on the north side of Jeddah, will house residential, commercial, and office spaces, a luxury hotel, and the world’s highest observation deck at 630 metres.

The project is being developed by Jeddah Economic Company (JEC), with Saudi Binladin Group (SBG) as the principal contractor, engineering support from Dar Al-Handasah (Shair & Partners), project management by Turner Project Management, and architecture by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture.

Construction on the tower recommenced in January 2025, with expected completion in 2028.

In October, Finland-based global elevator company KONE won an order to supply its people movers for the 1,000-metre-tall tower.

