AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday inaugurated the Jordan Industrial Port expansion project in Aqaba, which is in line with Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision.

The expansion project, with an investment of JD145 million, raises the port’s annual capacity from five million tonnes to 10 million tonnes, according to a Royal Court statement.

King Abdullah, accompanied by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, toured the port and listened to a presentation on the goals and economic contributions of the Jordan Industrial Ports Company (JIPC).

His Majesty also observed the loading of two shipping vessels each carrying 35,000 tonnes of high-quality potash, one headed to Indonesia and Malaysia, and another to Finland, a new market for Jordanian goods.

The King was briefed by JIPC Chairman Maen Nsour on the expansion project, which is in line with Royal directive to bolster partnerships between the public and private sectors.

Nsour said plans include expanding storage, as well as industrial and production facilities at the port to bolster exports, noting ongoing talks with potential investors to export ammonia and hydrogen, and reexport raw building materials to neighbouring countries.

The JIPC, a JD140 million-capital investment, is co-owned by the Arab Potash Company and the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company.

