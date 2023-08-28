Jordan is planning to build a new border crossing to Saudi Arabia to ease congestion at the existing Durrah border point, a Jordanian official has said.

Designs for the new border crossing will be ready before the end of 2023 after which tenders for the project will be issued, Saudi Nayef Al-Fayez, Chairman of the Special Aqaba Economic Zone.

Speaking at a seminar in the Southern Aqaba Zone at the weekend, Fayez said a sharp increase in visitors between Jordan and Saudi Arabia has prompted the plan to build a new crossing from the coastal city.

“The final designs for the new crossing will be ready before the end of this year…we will then invite bids for the project,” he said in the comments, published by the Arabic language daily Alghad and other Jordanian publications.

Fayez provided no details of the new crossing apart from saying it would link Aqaba with the Saudi border in Tabuk Province in Northwestern Saudi Arabia.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

