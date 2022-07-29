AMMAN — The Jordan Economic Forum has discussed the future of the construction industry and the challenges facing the sector.

During a workshop attended by Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Kisbi and President of the Jordanian Construction Contractors Association (JCCA) Ayman Al Khudari, the participants said that the sector accounts for 5 per cent of the GDP.

Highlighting the government’s efforts in support of the sector, Kisbi said that projects part of a public-private sector partnership are expanding to shore up the sector, noting that exemptions granted to the first 150 sq.m. of housing units on registration fees, among other exemptions, have been extended as per a Cabinet decision.

Secretary of the National Construction Council Jamal Qutaishat said that the construction sector is “a major operator” of about 140 professions — directly and indirectly — adding that it provides tens of thousands of jobs, as it employs 11 per cent of the total workforce.

A total of 423 projects, at a value of JD1.4 billion, will be launched by the Ministry of Public Works and Housing, he noted.

Khudari said that the sector's contribution to the GDP between 2006-2019 was 7-8 per cent, but it dropped by 4 per cent in the last three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while a growth rate of 5.7 per cent was recorded according to the international fund’s rates, he added.

