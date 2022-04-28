AMMAN — The construction sector's contribution to GDP accounts for 8 to 10 per cent and out of each JD1 spent in the sector, some JD0.42 goes to the Treasury, President of the Jordanian Construction Contractors Association (JCCA) Ayman Al Khudari said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a visit made by Senate President Faisal Fayez, Khudari highlighted the potential negative impacts of the Article 175 amendments, which are currently being discussed by the Chamber, arguing that such amendments could affect foreign investment flows.

Fayez said that the Upper House, in cooperation with the government, will discuss all the challenges facing the sector to enhance its economic role, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

