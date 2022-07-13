The General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) is developing new berths in the port of Khor Al Zubair, a spokesperson for Ministry of Transport said.

Hussein Jalil Al-Khafaji told Zawya Projects that GCPI’s Director General Farhan Al-Fartousi is driving the initiative to construct and operate new berths at the port, which is a key export-import hub for oil products.

The ministry spokesperson said more than one berth is being built but didn’t elaborate.

Khor Al Zubair currently comprises of nine berths out of which three has been designated for oil products.

Al-Khafaji quoted Al-Fartousi as saying that despite the availability of reserve capacity in the port, GCPI is building more berths to handle oil products in line with future plans of the oil ministry.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)