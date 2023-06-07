Iraq intends to offer investors a project involving the final phase of the reconstruction of a historical Sumerian city, an official was reported on Wednesday as saying. Phase 1 and 2 of the project to rebuild the war-damaged Ur city in South Iraq have been completed, Mohammed Al-Gazzi, Governor the Southern Dhi Qar Governorate said in a statement published by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications. Gazzi said those two phases involved re-designing the rebuilt city and the infrastructure, adding that they were funded by Dhi Qar Reconstruction Fund.

“The third and final reconstruction phase is the most important….it includes finishing reconstruction of the city and building new facilities, including Ur stage…this phase will turn the city into a major tourist place… will be executed through investment as several investors have shown interest in the project,” Gazzi said without mentioning project cost.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

