Iraq is planning to build a new city comprising more than 90,000 houses within a post-war programme to tackle a festering housing supply crisis, the official Iraqi Alsabah newspaper reported on Thursday.

The city, one of several housing projects in the OPEC member, will be constructed in the central city of Najaf, nearly 100 miles (160 km) south of the capital Baghdad, the paper said, quoting Ahmed Al-Helou, an adviser to Najaf Governor for Municipal Affairs.

Helou said the “New Najaf Town” would have an area of nearly 95 square km and would comprise at least 90,000 units.

“We have obtained preliminary approval of the project from the Construction and Municipalities Ministry and other concerned departments…designs have also been completed and work will soon be launched to prepare the land,” he added.

