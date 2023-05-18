Iraq is planning to build a new motorway linking its capital Baghdad with Karbala city to replace an old road that was damaged by the war, the Iraqi news agency said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani ordered the construction of the 120-km (72 mile) motorway along with other rebuilding projects, they said.

Sudani approved the project during a meeting with officials from Iraq’s governorates in Baghdad on Wednesday, the official agency said.

A government team will visit the project site to determine the path of the new road between the capital and Karbala, which is located Southwest of Baghdad.

“The Prime Minister ordered the construction of the new motorway to replace the damaged road linking the two cities,” the report said without providing further project details.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)