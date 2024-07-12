Bahrain - His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), reviewed the designs of Bahrain Sports City, a major lifestyle project for the kingdom, at a key meeting held today (July 11).

The Sports City's general layout, the timeline, and facilities were discussed at the ninth meeting of the follow-up committee on the implementation of the project headed by Shaikh Nasser, reported BNA.

Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, Ibrahim bin Hassan Al Hawaj, Minister of Works, and Ayman bin Tawfiq Al Moayyed, Secretary General of SCYS, were also present.

Shaikh Nasser emphasised that the Sports City Project was one of the key strategic projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain, supported by His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, dedicated to youth and sports.

This project will promote Bahrain's regional and international position in hosting sports events and championships, he stated.

Shaikh Nasser commended the government's efforts, headed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister, in developing the sports sector and infrastructure, reported BNA.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining Bahrain's position as a prominent sports hub, where the Sports City will play a key role in advancing the kingdom's investments in sports, enhancing the competitive environment, and positioning Bahrain on the global stage.

