Iraq’s Ministry of Planning has concluded 11 contracts to implement 11 projects in five governorates within the 2024 work plan of the Social Fund for Development.

Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning, told Zawya Projects that the Social Fund for Development signed a package of new contracts for water, electricity, school and road projects in the governorates of Najaf, Karbala, Kirkuk, Wasit, and Basra.

He added that the projects include building new as well as rehabilitating existing electricity grids and potable water stations, paving rural roads, and construction of schools.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

