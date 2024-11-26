PHOTO
Iraq is considering building medical cities in its capital Baghdad and other areas as part of post-war plans to develop health services, an official has said.
The project could be executed in partnership with the private sector in line with a cabinet decision to boost the sector’s role and ease the spending burden on public coffers, Health Ministry Undersecretary Khamis Al-Saad.
He told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) last week that the facilities would include a wide variety of medical services and they could be constructed in Baghdad, the Southern Dhi Qar Governorates and other Iraqi areas.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
