Iraq is considering building medical cities in its capital Baghdad and other areas as part of post-war plans to develop health services, an official has said.

The project could be executed in partnership with the private sector in line with a cabinet decision to boost the sector’s role and ease the spending burden on public coffers, Health Ministry Undersecretary Khamis Al-Saad.

He told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) last week that the facilities would include a wide variety of medical services and they could be constructed in Baghdad, the Southern Dhi Qar Governorates and other Iraqi areas.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.