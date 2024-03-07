Iraq has approved 50 billion Iraqi dinars ($38 million) for reconstruction projects in the war-devastated Sinjar city in the Northern Nineveh Governorate.

Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani endorsed the funds for Sinjar’s Reconstruction Fund during a meeting with Nineveh’s Governing Council on Wednesday.

In a statement published by the official Iraqi News Agency on Tuesday, Sudani’s office said the funds are part of a programme for the rebuilding of the city and other parts of Nineveh.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

