Iraq has approved 50 billion Iraqi dinars ($38 million) for reconstruction projects in the war-devastated Sinjar city in the Northern Nineveh Governorate.
Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani endorsed the funds for Sinjar’s Reconstruction Fund during a meeting with Nineveh’s Governing Council on Wednesday.
In a statement published by the official Iraqi News Agency on Tuesday, Sudani’s office said the funds are part of a programme for the rebuilding of the city and other parts of Nineveh.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
