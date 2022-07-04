Oman - Galfar, one of the largest multi-disciplined engineering and contracting and construction companies in Oman, has secured a construction contract from the defence ministry for the dualisation of Phase Two of the Al Murtafa Street.

The deal was awarded by the ministry in recognition of the company's proven track record in delivering many infrastructure projects, stated Galfar in its Linkedin account.

An expert in project management, engineering, procurement and construction sectors, Galfar caters to the sultanate's key sectors such as oil & gas, civil, electro-mechanical, roads & bridges and environmental projects.

