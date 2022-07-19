Iraq intends to begin shortly the reconstruction of the international airport in the Northern Mosul city in Nineveh Governorate as part of post-war rebuilding plans, the official news agency said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Monday announced that the “foundation stone” of the project would be laid soon, the agency said.

“The Prime Minister announced that the foundation stone of the project to rehabilitate Mosul Airport would be laid shortly after all requirements for starting the project are completed,” the agency said, adding that new designs for the airport have been prepared.

Kadhimi told government officials during a meeting that the reconstruction of Mosul Airport is one of several projects to rebuild the city which was devastated by the war a few years ago.

Officials said in 2021 that Mosul Airport suffered massive damage during the hostilities and that large funds are needed for reconstruction.

