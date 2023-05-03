Iraq has awarded contracts to a number of foreign companies for the supply of equipment and systems for Mosul Airport which is being rebuilt by Turkish firms, an Iraqi official was reported on Wednesday as saying.

Reconstruction of the airport in the capital of the Northern Nineveh Governorate began in late 2021 and is scheduled to be completed in early 2024, said Abdul Qadir Al-Dakheel, a member of the Nineveh Reconstruction Commission.

Quoted by the Iraqi official gazette, Dakheel said that Turkish contractors have completed nearly 60 percent of the project, which includes rehabilitation of terminals and rebuilding of runways after they suffered severe damage during the war six years ago.

“Work will finish in early 2024 and the airport will then be re-commissioned…we have contracted with some foreign firms to supply the airport with advanced equipment and systems,” Dakheel said without naming those firms.

Iraqi officials said in 2021 that Mosul Airport would be rebuilt by 77 Insaat and TAV under an 18-month contract with a value of $185 million.

Construction started in August 2022, and is scheduled for completion in January 2024, according to TAV's website.

